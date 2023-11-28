The way of the world these days seems to be doom and gloom and nothing but negativity day in and day out.

At least, that's what it feels like, right?

How many times have you had a conversation with your friends and family about the constant negativity that seems to be circulating throughout TV, movies, and especially social media? We decided we want to change that. The thing of it is, though, we can't do it alone.

Here at Cat Country, we've decided that it's time for some good news to be making the headlines here in South Jersey. We want to hear about all of the great things that are happening to you and yours. Did someone you know just beat cancer? Did your son, daughter, niece, nephew, or grandchild just wrap up grad school?

Whatever it is, we want to hear about it!

It's about time to see the good things in life make the news, right? There's nothing wrong with spreading positivity. Goodness knows, the world could use a heaping pile of it right now.

Send us your good news by filling out the form below. Then, make sure you're listening to the Cat Country Morning Show to hear if your news makes it to Jahna's Good News every Wednesday!!

Let's spread some good news!