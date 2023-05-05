Great NJ tavern with beautiful outdoor dining

Outdoor dining is what can set a restaurant apart from the rest. When the summer months roll around there's nothing quite like it. Eating outdoors with beautiful scenery and perfect weather.

What if I told you that you could get both? Great outdoor scenery and a great restaurant?

You can find this at the Seven Tap Tavern located at the Ramblewood Golf Course in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

According to their website, you don't even have to be a golfer to come have fun at this tavern.

"Not a golfer? Not a problem, our tavern is the place to meet your friends, to watch a game, grab a beer, make new friends and enjoy some outstanding Tavern fare. From our chef’s weekly seasonal specials, to wide selection of craft cocktails, your palate will be pleasantly pleased."

But what about that outdoor dining...

"We even offer outdoor patio seating so you can enjoy the beautiful South Jersey weather and multiple fire pit lounges, perfect summer evenings!"

They don't even mention that the outdoor patio looks out over some of the golf holes so you can enjoy the weather while watching people finish their rounds!



Take it from me, I've got firsthand experience doing this and the place is spectacular. They have great food to go along with it. They have all the normal tavern food from wings to burgers and nachos. But they offer something very specific as well that's one of my personal favorites.

Pierogis! Their menu has them listed as steamed cheddar potato pierogis with chopped bacon, sautéed onions and a sour cream drizzle.

The name of the tavern comes from Ron Jaworski's jersey number when he played for the Eagles.

Jaworski is the owner of the golf course and tavern. I may not like the team he played for, but I sure do recommend his tavern and golf course!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

