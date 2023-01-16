Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey

Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie.

Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that was a cannoli. Who didn't like that fried pastry dough tube, stuffed with a mixture of ricotta and confectioner's sugar? Many times, the shell was dipped in chocolate and even had chocolate chips mixed into the cannoli filling.

Like most delicacies, everyone has their own spin on this Scillian favorite. Tasting Table has put out a list of the 12 best places to get a cannoli in New Jersey, and a local bakery has made the list.

Many of the bakeries on the list are located in North Jersey.

Calandra's Bakery is at the top of Tasting Table's list. They have three locations, all in the Northern part of our state. They've won many honors over the years, and New Jersey Monthly Magazine has named theirs the best cannoli in the state.

Calandra's Bakery and Restaurants via Facebook Calandra's Bakery and Restaurants via Facebook loading...

Closer to home, according to Tasting Table, if you're looking for the ultimate cannoli, the place to visit is Cannoli World on Fairfield Ave, in Hammonton. This place lives up to its name. The variety of cannoli they offer is outrageous.

This isn't your grandma Georgette's kitchen. Let me assure you that they offer the traditional cannoli (known here as the "Olde World Cannoli,") but for those a little more adventurous, they offer such creative options like the Red, White, and Blue Cannoli, a cannoli infused with strawberries and blueberries, or how about a breakfast cannolo? They have created the Pancakes and Syrup Cannoli, a cannoli with pancakes and syrup mixed in.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Cannoli World claims to offer "thousands of varieties..." For those looking for a unique party idea, Cannoli World also offers a cannoli truck that can come to your location.

Cannoli World via Facebook Cannoli World via Facebook loading...

You can view the complete list of New Jersey's top cannoli bakeries, at The 12 Best Sots to Grab a Cannoli in New Jersey.

The Best Desserts from South Jersey Restaurants Where do South Jersey residents like to get dessert? These are the top restaurant desserts.

Listener Picks: Five Absolutely Delicious South Jersey Bakeries