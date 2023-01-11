Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses.

Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of two good things!

The move will offer both bakeries the opportunity to introduce more of the country to its products, particularly Formica's famous Atlantic City-style bread, which can be taken through a flash-freezing process to reportedly keep is as fresh as possibly to wherever its going. Who can ever get enough of that crusty, fluffy, flaky, sesame covered deliciousness?

And, who remembers when Formica used to make special bread for the elephants of Ringling Bros. when the circus came to town?

Frank D. Formica, who, in 1987 took over running the business started by his family in 1919, feels positive about the development. 'Combining with Valenti's is just the latest major action Formica Freitag has taken over the last year to expand and improve our operations as we plan for our next 100 years', Formica says in a statement posted to Facebook. Formica goes on to say, 'This merger will significantly expand our production capabilities and ship our fresh, ready to bake bread to every corner of the country and meet the growing demand for the world-famous Atlantic City bread.'

Donna McGlynn, one half of the brother-sister team behind Valenti's Italian Bakery echoes that sentiment, stating, 'With the creation of a new system to ship our bread across the country without losing any of its character, I love the idea that now people will be able to enjoy Atlantic City bread across the whole country."

Formica Bakery has weathered a number of changes in recent years, including a leasing of equipment to Touch of Italy restaurant in EHT after filing for bankruptcy, Press of Atlantic City reports, and ultimately The Norcross Family behind Freitag Bakery buying into Formica in 2022, keeping it the bakery well all enjoy today.

