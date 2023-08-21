What’s Ours in NJ? The Most Famous Hangover Foods Across the U.S.

Ah, the dreaded hangover – that gut-wrenching feeling that hits you like a ton of bricks, making you swear you'll never do it again... only to find yourself in the same predicament sooner than you thought. It's like we're experts at ignoring our own advice, and as a result, we're left suffering from the consequences once more.

But hey, there's a teeny-tiny silver lining here: the comfort food we all yearn for when we're practically glued to the floor.

Some folks swear by cold pizza, while others find solace in a mound of greasy french fries. Well, Vinepair recently revealed the ultimate hangover cures from different corners of the country. I've done my due diligence by taking notes (mostly for research purposes, of course), and now I'm here to share some of these selections with you. Maybe, just maybe, the next time you're on the hunt for a lifeline to alleviate the agony, one of these suggestions might just do the trick.

Here's the list in alphabetical order by state. Now, it's worth mentioning that they didn't include any foods for Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, Alaska, and a few others. So, let's see if any of these food saviors manage to earn a spot on your list of top go-to choices:

Arizona: Sonoran Hot Dog - Wrapped in bacon, loaded with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, and more.

California: Breakfast Burrito - Packed with eggs, meats, cheese, salsa, and avocado in a tortilla. My wifes' fav!

Connecticut: BEC (Bacon, Egg, and Cheese) - Classic morning sammie with nutrients for recovery.

Georgia: Waffle House - 24-hour comfort breakfast, hash browns, and more.

Hawaii: Loco Moco - Hamburger patty over rice, topped with gravy and a fried egg.

Idaho: Finger Steaks - Buttermilk-battered and deep-fried strips of steak.

Kentucky: Hot Brown - Open-faced turkey, bacon, tomato sandwich with creamy sauce. Yes, please!

Louisiana: Yakamein (Ol’ Sober) - Noodle soup with beef, eggs, and spices. I'm intrigued.

Massachusetts: Pretty simple here; it's Dunkin' Coffee and a donut.

Nebraska: Runza Sandwich - Bread pocket filled with beef, sauerkraut, and onions.

New Jersey: Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese - As many of us know all too well in the Garden State, this sandwich works like magic almost every time to cure those hangover blues. With its gooey cheese, scrambled eggs, and crispy pork roll, it's a tried-and-true favorite for a quick recovery.

New Mexico: Huevos Rancheros - Beans, fried eggs, ranchero sauce on tortillas. My friend Ricky's Fav!

New York State: Garbage Plate - A hearty hangover remedy, the Garbage Plate piles a choice of protein over carbs like home fries or macaroni salad. Topped with an array of sauces and fixings, it's a combination of flavors and textures that offers comfort in every bite.

New York City: BEC (Bacon, Egg, and Cheese) - Now in NYC, a staple breakfast sandwich takes the spotlight after a night of adventures. This sandwich features crispy bacon, eggs, and melted cheese, all nestled between slices of bread, a roll, or a bagel.

North Carolina: Bojangles Biscuit - Cajun-inspired biscuit delight.

Ohio: Cincinnati Chili - Chili layered on spaghetti with cheese and onions. Works every time.

Oklahoma: Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili - Greasy favorites, including chili and fries.

South Carolina: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit Sandwich - Classic biscuits with various options.

Texas: Breakfast Tacos - Greasy tortilla with eggs, cheese, meat, and salsa.

West Virginia: Pepperoni Roll - Bread filled with pepperoni slices or sticks. I'm thinkin' Hot Pocket.

Wisconsin: Cheese Curds - Fried golden cheese bites, perfect for recovery. Been there!

So, after this journey through hangover foods from around the country, including Jersey's own pork roll staple, did you find a potential new favorite for those post-drinking moments?

