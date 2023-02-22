Hard Rock AC Thanks Employees With Over $10 Million in Bonuses

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City held their 'Town Hall' meeting with their employees -- or team members -- as Hard Rock calls them on Monday and Tuesday.

Hard Rock used the occasion to announce that thousands of union and non-union employees would be receiving a share of more than $10 million in bonuses. Several team members also won a share of $100,00 in cash and prizes given out during the awards for good service.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Hard Rock has once again been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes® for the seventh year in a row.

In announcing the bonuses and awarding the prizes, Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen was joined by Hard Rock Atlantic City Partners Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli Jr. and Michael Jingoli, as well as George Goldhoff, newly-appointed President of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

In addition to announcing a combination of capital improvements to Hard Rock Atlantic City at the town hall meeting, management told workers about the $10 million in bonuses and thanked Hard Rock Atlantic City team members for their ongoing commitment to customer service and the success of the casino resort.

“The commitment of Hard Rock Atlantic City team members to guest satisfaction is unrivaled in this market, and it’s the biggest reason for our success story here in Atlantic City,” said Jim Allen. “We want to recognize and thank our team members for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we want to encourage them to keep up the great work.”

