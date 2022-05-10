Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City On May 13 & 14, 2022

Kelsey Grammer has been spending quite a bit of quality time in Atlantic City, lately. We’ve been told that he really likes The World’s Playground.

Grammer will return for a special engagement during “Sting Concert Weekend” at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14.

We’ve also learned that Grammer will be tending the bar at The Steel Pier on Sunday, May 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. serving his very own Faith

American Craft Beer.

Steel Pier owner Anthony Catanosa has told us that the public is welcome to attend this special event and spend time with the celebrity bartender, Kelsey Grammer.

Grammer will be hosting a “Faith Beer” takeover event at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Faith Beer is Grammer’s own beverage creation.

The Emmy-Award winner, Grammer will present flavors from his Faith American Brewing Company.

This Is a free event that is open to the public this Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, Grammer is slated to perform on stage at their weekly Dueling Pianos event at The Hard Rock Cafe at 10:00 p.m.

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing Company. The sole reason Grammer founded the company was to generate economic activity in the Catskills area of upstate New York.

Grammer said, “Finally we hit on this one. The ale, The Faith American Ale. And I thought that’s just right, just like Goldilocks."

We have interviewed numerous people who have had the opportunity to meet Grammer during his multiple recent visits to the Irish Pub. All have said about how kind, humble and relatable Grammer is to all with whom he comes in contact.

Grammer has visited Atlantic City and The Irish Pub multiple times in the recent past: August, October, and December of 2021 as well as March of this year.

Grammer has become very popular in Atlantic City because of his friendly and engaging demeanor.

It’s also been announced that Grammer will soon reprise his iconic “Frazier” role for a reboot that will be available on the Paramount+ platform.

SOURCE : Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Faith American Brewing Company.