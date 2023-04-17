Harrah’s Casino Atlantic City Restaurant Closing: Moving To Philadelphia

Saturday, April 15, 2023 was the closing night for Martorano’s Italian Restaurant at Harrah’s Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We learned about this from Mario Suarez, who is a prolific “foodie” and a retired Atlantic City Police Officer and current local entrepreneur.

Suarez dined on the final night with good friends and posted about it on his Facebook social media page.

Suarez wrote, “CLOSING night celebration with our good friends at Martorano's Harrah's. Sad to see it go! Great food and amazing atmosphere with DJ Jason Ewell on the wheels of Steel,” said Suarez.

Martorano’s opened in July, 2014 when they replaced Luke Palladino’s restaurant.

Martorano’s was famous for playing mob movies during dinner hours and then it turned into a dance club later at night.

Martorano is the nephew of the late Philly mobster Raymond "Long John" Martorano.

Nancy Adler confirmed on Suarez’s Facebook page that Martorano will be opening Martorano’s Prime in Philadelphia.

Alder’s husband, Franz “The Mighty Franz” Adler said:

“Yes sorry to see this fine establishment close. It certainly was a fine dining experience, providing dining and dancing with a 70’s and 80's musical theme was unique. We saw the Tramps and it was a great show, may he have continued success at a new venture. Something like this will be tuff to replicate, but times things and people change we must adjust and move on,” said Franz Adler.

We have confirmed through Suarez that Joe and Marie O’Donoghue had the last dance.

Mario Suarez photo. Mario Suarez photo. loading...

Martorano wrote his book, "It Ain't Sauce, It's Gravy: Macaroni, Homestyle Cheesesteaks, the Best Meatballs in the World, and How Food Saved My Life.”

Martorano’s has also operated restaurants in Florida and Las Vegas.

We have dined at Martorano’s and enjoyed the experienced and super sized meatballs.

Suarez advised us that the current plan is that Harrah’s will open their own Italian Restaurant in the same location.

