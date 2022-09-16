The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman.

30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th.

Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact with her was on August 28th.

Police say she may be in the Atlantic City area.

Get our free mobile app

Huntenburg is described as a white female, approximately 5’ 10” tall, about 150 pounds, with green eyes, and long blonde hair with a pink streak.

She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, and black and white Keds brand sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Tiffany Huntenburg or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609) 465-8700.

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.