Officials in Atlantic City are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a 13-year-old runaway.

Get our free mobile app

The Atlantic City Police Department says Tara Connolly left home on the evening of Tuesday, May 31st, and hasn't been seen since.

She is described as a white female, 5' 7" tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tara Connolly is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted via text message to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children