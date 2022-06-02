Have You Seen Tara? Cops in Atlantic City, NJ, Searching for 13-year-old Runaway

13-year-old Tara Connolly of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic City Police Department

Officials in Atlantic City are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a 13-year-old runaway.

The Atlantic City Police Department says Tara Connolly left home on the evening of Tuesday, May 31st, and hasn't been seen since.

She is described as a white female, 5' 7" tall, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tara Connolly is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted via text message to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

