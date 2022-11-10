You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?

You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.

With more people usually comes more drama. So, it's not necessarily suprising to hear of a rise in potential car break-ins within the summer months. So many more people live down this way in their campgrounds and summer homes, so there's bound to be a little bit more mischief during that time of year.

Obviously, that's not what's responsible for the increase in the car break-ins within the Township of Hamilton right now. So, don't assume your car will be fine remaining unlocked even for that quick trip into a convenience store.

The Hamilton Township Police Department warned residents via Facebook about an increase in vehicle break-ins within the township itself, and they've provided a list of a few things you can do to ensure that your car is secure.

First, they say that you shouldn't leave your keys in your vehicle.

That's common sense, but again, it's easy to leave the car running if you're anticipating just a quick run in and out of a store. Cops are saying to turn the vehicle off and take your keys with you every single time you park.

Obviously, when you park, make sure your doors are locked.

They're also recommending parking your car under decent lighting.

That's common sense, too, you'd think. If you're parked in a well-lit area, it's less likely your car will become a target.

Police are also urging residents to hide all valuables.

If they're out of sight, potential criminals may be less tempted to see what else of value may be in your vehicle somewhere.

It's sad that police even have to issue this warning, but at least they're keeping residents aware of the situation. You can check out the post they shared on Facebook below.

These are good habits to practice right now, too, since locals have been experiencing car break-ins even this week. This time, one was allegedly done in the Mays Landing neighborhood of Victoria Pointe. Check out the Facebook post HERE.

Again, better safe than sorry. Lock your car doors, people!

