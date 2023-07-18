Here’s how fast or slow homes are selling in your county in NJ

Remember that point back in fall of last year when the seller’s market was transitioning to a mixed bag? For a short while it seemed certain zip codes were cooling off in New Jersey and some areas were even beginning to resemble a buyer’s market.

Rising interest rates it seemed were finally starting to do what experts felt would happen all along. Throw a bucket of ice water onto the hot seller’s market.

Funny thing happened in the new year. Interest rates climbed even higher, but with inventory remaining as low as ever, the seller’s market popped some steroids and caught its second wind.

I talked with RE/MAX First Advantage’s Rob Dekanski who confirms it all.

We’ve been waiting for a cool down but it just isn’t happening,” said Dekanski. “Demand is sky high and inventory levels are still near record lows. If your home shows well and is priced appropriately, it’s gone in a weekend.

In full disclosure I used Rob myself to sell my home in Raritan Township. Even though this was at that time last fall when things looked like they were cooling off he still had my home sold in less than a week and for $10,000 over asking price with multiple offers.

So how fast are homes selling on average? Nj.com ran a story using data from Realtor.com and it finds Morris County and Somerset County were tied in June for fastest average time between listing and a sale. The data looked at median number of days after listed that a property either closed or was taken off market.

County by county here’s the average time it’s taking a home to sell here in New Jersey from quickest to longest.

Somerset County

26 days

Morris County

26 days

Union County

27 days

Gloucester County

29 days

Essex County

29 days

Bergen County

29 days

Passaic County

30 days

Hunterdon County

30 days

Middlesex County

30 days

Mercer County

30 days

Camden County

31 days

Burlington County

31 days

Sussex County

31 days

Hudson County

34 days

Warren County

36 days

Monmouth County

36 days

Ocean County

38 days

Cumberland County

38 days

Salem County

41 days

Atlantic County

47 days

Cape May County

58 days

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

