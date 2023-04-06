Here’s Where Citizens Bank Park Ranks Among Best and Worst Stadiums

I’m 100% a Phillies fan so I was so shocked when I read this! Citizens Bank Park was ranked lower on the list of the worst ballparks in the entire MLB. Out of the 30 parks across the country, Citizens Bank ranked at 14, so being just above average.

Even if you’re not a Phillies fan (which plenty of people aren’t), you have to agree that Citizens Bank Park is such a great atmosphere to enjoy a game in. I can’t believe it’s so low on the list!

Si.com made an entire ranking of all 30 parks from worst to best, but I would argue Citizens Bank Park needs to be within at least the top 10. Everything was taken into account when this list was made from accessible bars, food options, field dimensions, and varied surroundings.

The park that found itself at the very bottom of the list being the worst stadium in all of baseball is apparently Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play.

The website said, “The Trop is so bad that, even though the Tampa Bay Rays have reached the playoffs in four consecutive years, attendance is steadily declining.”

Yikes!

The stadium that ranked the absolute best in all of Major League Baseball is PNC Park which is the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates because of its amazing surroundings that are visible from the stands like downtown Pittsburgh and the Allegheny River.

I’d argue Citizens Bank should be higher, but then again, maybe I’m just biased! There are always next year's rankings!

