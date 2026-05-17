Mystery: Sexy Photo Album Left at Mullica Township Farm Stand

Mystery: Sexy Photo Album Left at Mullica Township Farm Stand

Mullica Farmstand - Used with Permission

Sometime, out in the country, people barter for things.

Instead of paying cash to have a button sewn on your shirt, maybe you trade some fresh honey.

Maybe you trade 12 chickens for a goat.

And, maybe you trade a dozen eggs for some sexy boudoir photos.

Wait. What?

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Mullica Farmstand - Used with Permission
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The Mystery of the Left-Behind Photo Album in Mullica Township, New Jersey

The owners of a Mullica Township farm stand have posted a very interesting development at their small farm stand on Moss Mill Road in Egg Harbor City.

(And, really, how often do we have "interesting developments" at a local farm stand?)

One of the owners, Carly Leinen, says she noticed something left behind in their farm stand this morning (Sunday).  Someone left behind a photo album of "saucy images" - and, some empty egg cartons.

She also notes the photo album is from 1998. (We're assuming that's noted in the album somewhere.)  Leinen says if no one claims it soon, they are passing the album along to Mazza Studio in Hammonton, where the photos were taken.

The Mullica Farmstand is mostly a self-service kind of operation. You pull over your car, get out, pick something to buy, and leave the money in a designated box.

There was no note left with the album, so it's not known if it was left behind by accident, or if it was some sort of payment.

It's not the busiest of seasons for farm stands in South Jersey. As posted on their Facebook page, the Mullica Farmstand has been recently only selling eggs and bread.

Is It Your Photo Album?

The owners of the stand are offering to give the album back. (Sure, after they looked at all the photos! LOL!) They do promise, "no judgement."

If it's your album, I'd appreciate you'd reach out and let me know the story. My email is joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

By the way, the photos look great! Wink, wink.

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Mullica Township, South Jersey Trending
Categories: News

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