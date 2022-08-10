Hey New Jersey, Be Sure To Look Up This Week For an Amazing Meteor Shower

So last month, I told you about one of the supermoons that was going to be big and beautiful right here at the Jersey Shore.

And if you didn't see the photos, it really was something.

This month, I have some more cool space stuff for you, because anytime I can write about the amazing cosmos, I'm going to.

Yes, there's another supermoon coming up this week but that's not even the coolest part.

This is the time of the year when Earth is again thrust into the a trail of debris left over from the Swift-Tuttle Comet, according to CBC News.

This means we'll be able to see an amazing meteor shower known as the Perseid Meteor Shower.

When Will Be The Best Time To See The Perseid Meteor Shower?

According to NJ.com the meteor shower will reach its heights the night of August 11th into the 12th and you'll be able to see it again the night of August 12th into August 13th.

In addition, since the Perseid Meteor shower provides some of the biggest and brightest meteors, a telescope or binoculars is not needed to see this amazing light display.

Where Do I Need To Look To See the Perseid Meteor Shower in New Jersey?

There's a really cool article on CBC News that provides an interactive map of how the Earth moves through the debris of the Swift-Tuttle Comet.

The article also explains that a lot of people like to view the meteor shower by looking towards the Perseus Constellation which appears in the North East portion of the sky.

If I were a betting man, I'd say you'd probably be able to get decent views if you head to the beach, look at the ocean, and then turn your head about 45 degrees and look up.

Worst comes to worst you'll just see a full moon illuminating the ocean, that's still a win in my book!

