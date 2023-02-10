Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition

We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey.

Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years.

Many of these buildings are churches.

My church was established in 1882.

Island Heights United Methodist Church Island Heights United Methodist Church loading...

This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights.

Another beautiful church that I was fortunate enough to visit was St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church of Toms River.

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church loading...

There were so many details in the paintings on the walls and ceiling of this church.

You may have taken a peak yourself if you've ever attended the church's festival which is a highlight of the year for Ocean County.

What is the oldest church in New Jersey?

King of Hearts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons King of Hearts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons loading...

According to Wikipedia, the oldest church in New Jersey is Old Bergen Church in Jersey City.

It was established in 1660 and is still in operation today.

There's another notable church that is in danger of being knocked to the ground.

What makes this really awful is that developers want to use the land for this:

Mountain View Developments Mountain View Developments loading...

Luxury townhouses.

This church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and has been standing for an astounding 142 years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The vacant Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church sits on 2nd Avenue in Asbury Park.

It ceased operation in October 2020.

I've been inside this church and the stained glass is absolutely stunning.

According to NJ.com, legal arguments continue between the developer and the Diocese of Trenton.

Daniel Lincoln, a historic preservation architect told NJ.com:

While it would be tragic to demolish another landmark in Asbury Park, the fact is that there is currently no review process, or ordinance to prevent this private property owner from doing so.

