Dogs Harass Seal on Jersey Beach – Seal Survives To Live Another Day

Thanks to some caring people, a visiting seal here in New Jersey will see more tomorrows.

It wasn't looking good for the fellow Wednesday.

Marine Mammal volunteers come to the rescue of a wayward seal in Asbury Park

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine say a seal on the beach in Asbury Park was being repeatedly harassed by several off-leash dogs.

Luckily for the seal, Asbury Park police and a person named Nancy were able to intervene and keep the seal safe until a Mammal Center technician arrived on the scene.

The seal had some close calls with the dogs but was not injured.

The technician was able to corral the seal and take it back to the center in Brigantine. Their volunteers checked her out and kept her overnight for observation.

When she was given the all-clear, volunteers were able to release her back to the wild on a remote beach.

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash loading...

Keep your dogs away from seals

The bottom line, according to officials with the stranding center, is to keep dogs on leashes more than 150 feet away from seals a all times.

Dogs should also be kept on leashes when the possibility exists that seals are near.

Dogs can hard seals - and, seals can harm dogs. All are lucky that this incident had a happy ending for all.

It is seal season in New Jersey. If you spot a seal in need of assistance, call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center's 24-hour hotline at (609) 266-0538. If you don't have the number, call the local police.

SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

