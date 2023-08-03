Authorities in Monmouth County are still looking for answers related to a shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old last summer.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is requesting information from anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting in Asbury Park on July 28, 2022.

Police responded to gunfire shortly before 7:30 p.m., in the area of the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Kyshon Washington-Walker, of Shrewsbury, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Washington-Walker was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Washington-Walker's mother, who was interviewed by authorities after the incident, her son had just started a job as a state-certified fire inspector. Officials said in September that they believe Washington-Walker was not the intended target of the crime.

Anyone with information can contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7433 or Asbury Park Police Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of any suspect in the case.

