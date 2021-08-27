How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?

If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious.

Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but, as they say, variety is the spice of life.

That brings me to my question for this article. How many of these delicious Atlantic County restaurants have you tried?

Where in Atlantic County Are These Restaurants?

For this article, we are focusing on Atlantic County restaurants in four areas - Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Galloway Township, and Somers Point.

Why Aren't Atlantic City Restaurants Included?

If you hadn't noticed, there are a lot of restaurants in Atlantic City. I thought we would focus on those separately in another article and shine the spotlight here on great restaurants in some other areas of Atlantic County.

What Do These Restaurants Serve?

Some of the restaurants are casual, some are more fine dining style and many of them serve a variety of food. But, most of them seem to serve Italian food and fish. That's not really my bias, that's just what most restaurants in Atlantic County seem to serve.

What Percentage of These Restaurants Should I Have tried?

Well, that's up to you. There is no right or wrong answer. I would think if you have lived in this area long enough, you have probably tried all of the restaurants close by to you at some point. But maybe you haven't tried some of the restaurants across the county.

My hope is that after reading about these restaurants, what they serve, and what our listener reviewers said about them, you may have found a couple of additional restaurants to put on your list to try sometime soon.

Feel free to leave me the number of restaurants you have tried from this gallery in the comments section. Enjoy!

How Many of These Delicious Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?

