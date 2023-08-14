How Much Money Do They Make In New Jersey’s Richest Zip Code?

If you thought you knew just how much money is floating around parts of New Jersey, just wait until you find out how much money is in the richest zip code in the Garden State.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

It's no secret that New Jersey has a lot of rich people in it, but when you take a look at the median household income in the town that is the richest one in the state, your jaw will most likely drop.

In the average home in New Jersey, the median household income probably lands at around $100,000 depending on how many earners are in the home. In New Jersey's richest zip code, the median household income is about two and a half times that number.

Google Maps Short Hills Mall (Google Maps) loading...

The richest zip code in the state is 07078, better known as the wealthy town of Short Hills, and their median household income is around a quarter of a million dollars.

Because of its proximity to New York, this Essex County town is home to many commuters to the city, and big New York salaries certainly help to inflate that income average.

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash loading...

This well-to-do town is home to about 15,000 residents and has often been listed among the richest zip codes in America over the past two decades.

The highest median household income zip code in America is 94027, which is in Atherton, California at a breathtaking $540,000. Yes, that's right, that's double the number that Short Hills has.

So, the next time you wonder where all the big money is here in the Garden State, you'll know at least one place.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

26 of the Dumbest Laws in New Jersey