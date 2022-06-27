New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Patriotic As You Might Think

We are just around the corner from the 4th of July weekend here at the Jersey Shore, and it's one of the most patriotic times of the year.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

The question is are we in a patriotic place as Independence Day approaches. A study was just done and the results for New Jersey may surprise you.

I think many of us feel patriotic about our nation. We support those who serve and served our nation, and we hope we love in a patriotic place. Do the results of this study support that hope?

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash Photo by Ben White on Unsplash loading...

The quick answer is no. New Jersey ranked a pretty disappointing 38th in the WalletHub research.

That puts us close to the bottom one-fifth in the nation for patriotism, and that is pretty surprising.

Photo by Trent Yarnell on Unsplash Photo by Trent Yarnell on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey also has the second-lowest number of veterans per capita in the nation, according to the report.

If you're looking for some positive New Jersey news in this report, there is some. New Jersey had the highest share of adults in the nation who voted in the 2020 election.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

What is the most patriotic state in America? It doesn't get more patriotic than Alaska, with Montana and Virginia rounding out the top three.

The least patriotic states are Arkansas, New York, and Rhode Island, in order from worst to third-worst.

I think most people in the Garden State were hoping to have better patriotic results than the results showed in this study. Here are the numbers in particular categories that earned us our ranking.

Military Engagement...New Jersey ranks #48.

Civic Engagement...New Jersey ranks #19.

New Jersey Has Some Great Actors

More Famous New Jersey Motels