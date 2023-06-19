How to get free food at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in NJ this month

Remember that crazy battle of the chicken sandwiches between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A? And then somehow McDonald’s and KFC got involved as well.

But Popeyes pretty much won that battle (at least in my head it did).

It’s one of the go-to fast-food spots in New Jersey when you’re in the mood for a chicken sandwich.

Lucky for us, if that’s your thing, Popeyes is offering some free food for those that love enjoying any kind of chicken sandwich.

Popeyes.com and the Popeyes app are offering a free side with any chicken sandwich combo purchase. Since the combo already comes with a side, you’re getting a second one for free.

AND there are more options for you to choose from when it comes to your sandwich. It’s not just the standard classic and spicy. Popeyes has recently announced that their Blackened Chicken sandwich has returned and you can add bacon and cheese to it too.

That sounds like a good deal to me!

Visit the Popeyes website for more details.

