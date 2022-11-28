Craving one of those super popular fried chicken sandwiches from Popeye's? If you live near Runnemede, you won't have to go far to indulge.



A proposal to construct the fast-food restaurant reportedly goes up for consideration in front of Runnemede's planning/zoning board on Wednesday, November 30th, according to Courier Post.

This new South Jersey location of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen would be built along N. Black Horse Pike at E. 8th Avenue. and would include a drive-thru window.

According to 42 Freeway, the restaurant will offer two entrances: One from the BH Pike and one from 8th Ave.

Remember a couple years ago when lines were wrapped around the store because people went bonkers for the Popeye's Chicken Sandwich? I mean, they would SELL OUT and hungry peeps would lose their minds.

Well, they're much easier to get now that the craze has died down. And, yes, they're totally worth the hype even if you have to wait behind a few customers.

I'm crossing my fingers for all you Runnemede residents that this Popeye's gets the green light so you can put your fingers around one of those delicious sandwiches, tenders, fried shrimp, and other Popeye's goodness.

