How To Plan a Night Out in New Jersey

Going out in New Jersey can be a great way to get to know the local areas - and the locals themselves. However, with pretty much everything at your doorstep, it can be tricky to narrow down and plan a good night out. That's why we've come up with a few things to bear in mind when planning your next night out in New Jersey, from deciding what you want to do to figuring out just how you're getting home at the end of the evening. So, the next time you're heading out in the Garden State, make sure you've gone over the following pointers.

Think About What You Want to Do

Sometimes, so many options can be almost too many options. Will you start the night with a delicious meal at a trendy restaurant? Do you want to dance the night away at a lively club? How about finishing the evening at one of New Jersey's casinos - or instead testing lady luck online when you view website after your night starts to slow down? Whatever you have planned, it's important to narrow down exactly how you want to spend your night so you can plan accordingly.

Narrow Down a Venue

Once you've decided on the type of activity you want to do, the next stage is finding the best venue to do it. Locals say that Jersey City primarily has a bar-hopping culture, so if you do want to hit the club you might have limited options. However, several clubs convert their space into a dance floor of an evening and invite a DJ to come and do a set - not to mention one city in the state has also recently been announced as the #1 destination for Spring Break! When it comes to a night out, locals tend to head to Jersey's bars and restaurants, spending the evening with friends in dive bars and partying at casual lounge bars with good music.

Check the Dress Code

Perhaps one of the best aspects of New Jersey nightlife is the fact that most bars and places don't have a strict dress code. That means all attire is generally accepted - be it casual wear, business wear and even street wear! This makes getting into a venue quite easy on the whole, as you don't have to dress especially for it. That being said, it's always worth checking with the venue to see if they are an exception, and they do require you to wear something a little fancier to be let in.

Look For the Opening Times

In Downtown Jersey City, the party ends relatively early with most bars closing by 2am on the weekends. That's why we always recommend pregaming and heading out a little earlier to really make the most of your night out. Outside of the historic Downtown area, things tend to stay open for a little longer, with bars closing around 3am. Since local municipalities decide the closing times of different businesses, the last call for bars is decided at a city level and not a state level. This means it's always worth checking the opening times of the venue you've chosen before you go to prevent your night from being cut short.

Figure Out How to Get Home

Finally, don't forget to make a plan for how you'll get home at the end of the evening. If you're not too late to come out of a restaurant, you might be able to take advantage of any public transport that's still running. However, if you're coming home from a bar or club, you'll probably do best in taking a taxi or using a ride-sharing service. By thinking ahead and making end-of-night arrangements in advance, you can enjoy your night out in New Jersey without worrying about what happens at the end.

