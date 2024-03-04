This New Jersey City Has Been Named the #1 Spring Break Destination

When you think of spring break destinations, you most likely think of places like Florida, Florida, and maybe Florida.

Wait, you're going to love this.

Americans Begin To Celebrate Fourth Of July Holiday Weekend At Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

A national study found Atlantic City to be the best spring break destination

Say what?

Well, I guess we never fully appreciate what is in our own backyard. If you live in a place, you're not going to want to stay in that place for your big spring break.

BonusFinder.com is a gambling website, and it determined that Atlantic City is the best spring break destination.

(For who? Senior Citizens?)

BonusFinder says Atlantic City tops the list, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10 in many categories.

Those categories include casinos, bars, nightclubs, average prices of drinks and hotel rooms.

I guess that is Atlantic City, right?

Hey, there's never a last call at Atlantic City casino bars, right?

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

What about the beach in Atlantic City?

When one thinks about spring break, the thought of beaches is popular.

Atlantic City has a beach - but March and April aren't often fun times to hang out on our beaches, right?

Victoria's Secret PINK Nation Hosts The Ultimate Spring Break Bash At Surfcomber Miami John Parra loading...

Other cities that made the Top Ten

While Atlantic City isn't usually considered a spring break destination, other more traditional places did appear on the BonusFinder list.

Miami Beach came in at #2, followed by Hoboken, New Jersey (???). Fourth on the list is Key West, followed by Miami, Las Vegas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. New Orleans, Reno, and Shreveport also made the list.

Hmm, perhaps the casino website's recommendations were a little biased towards cities with casinos?

Did you go somewhere for your spring break? Where did you go?

SOURCE: BonusFinder.com

