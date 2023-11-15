Hungry? The Best Cheap Eats in Atlantic City, NJ
You find yourself in Atlantic City, you're hungry, but you're on a budget... what do you do?
Certainly, the World's Play Ground is known for world-class restaurants in any of the casinos, not to mention many of the hidden gems that you'll find in different neighborhoods, like these:
- The Most Amazing Restaurant in Atlantic City You've Never Been To
- Why People Wait Months to Get Into This Exclusive Atlantic City Restaurant
But if you don't want to have scorch marks on your debit card from spending an arm and a leg, we recently took to TripAdvisor to find the best cheap eats in Atlantic City.
From decadent desserts to award-winning subs to some of the best pizza on the boardwalk, a trip to any of these establishments will fill your belly without emptying your wallet.
Enjoy!
LOOK: Highest-rated cheap eats in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated cheap eats restaurants in Atlantic City from Tripadvisor.
