You find yourself in Atlantic City, you're hungry, but you're on a budget... what do you do?

Certainly, the World's Play Ground is known for world-class restaurants in any of the casinos, not to mention many of the hidden gems that you'll find in different neighborhoods, like these:

But if you don't want to have scorch marks on your debit card from spending an arm and a leg, we recently took to TripAdvisor to find the best cheap eats in Atlantic City.

From decadent desserts to award-winning subs to some of the best pizza on the boardwalk, a trip to any of these establishments will fill your belly without emptying your wallet.

Enjoy!