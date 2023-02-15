A grand, old neon sign that has advertised a legendary sub shop in Atlantic City has invited hungry folks in from afar for the last time.

In a stunning post on Facebook Wednesday morning, White House Sub Shop debuted pictures of their new signs.

This prompted many, including myself, to ask, "are you really taking that old sign down?"

The answer, sadly: yes.

Blasphemy in the World's Play Ground.

And if you have never seen White House without that big, glorious sign out front, check out this view from Wednesday afternoon:

White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City NJ without its legendary neon sign - Photo: Chris Coleman

How weird does that look?

In its place, a spiffy new sign is going up.

New sign being assembled at White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

I'm sure it'll be nice, but it won't be the old one.

The old one was Atlantic City. A bit rusty, difficult to maintain, it was there forever, a bit over the top, but inside you could find the stuff that legends are made of.

And when I say legends, the White House Special is the best sub in the country. I've gotten into arguments over that statement before.

White House Special from White House Subs in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

But, back to the sign, folks with White House, responding to dozens and dozens of comments on Facebook, said it was getting old and hard to maintain. After all, the salty air is brutal, not to mention the countless storms that sign has withstood for decades.

As someone who appreciates old things, loves big neon signs, and is a bit of a sub/hoagie connoisseur, seeing this sign come down hurt just a bit.

Google Maps

It's a piece of Atlantic City history that'll never return.

