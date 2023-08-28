Insanely popular Philly brunch spot is opening a NJ location

There’s a wildly popular brunch spot in Philly that you’ll be hearing a lot about soon, if you haven’t yet. Because it’s on its way to its first NJ location!

Brunchaholics Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill on Haddonfield Road, in a location that was previously Zoe’s Kitchen.

The new casual restaurant has a location on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, and they are just starting their franchise expansion with this Cherry Hill location.

The restaurant features scratch-made breakfast and lunch items in a “diner-esque” style setup. While the menu is brunch-focused, based on the hours for their Philadelphia location, they remain open through the dinner hours.

Via Brunchaholics on Instagram Via Brunchaholics on Instagram loading...

The menu features a variety of delicious breakfast and lunch items including french toast, chicken and waffles, short rib hash… and lunch items which include burgers and delicious wings. The location for the new restaurant is in a building that sits on Haddonfield Road just off Route 70, positioned behind the Chase Bank.

The building also has Pho 9 and Mattress Warehouse as tenants in the other units.

The planned opening is in a prime spot in a booming commercial, restaurant and retail district… the very popular Garden State Park retail center (including Wegmans) is directly across the street.

The unit for the new Brunchaholics was previously home to Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed earlier this year.

For Brunchaholics it appears to be a brand new restaurant concept from Aaron Anderson, Terrance Clarke and Derek Long of Philadelphia.

Via Brunchaholics on Instagram Via Brunchaholics on Instagram loading...

They have one location in the Fishtown-Port Richmond area which opened earlier this year.

The Brunchaholics Instagram page recently shared a menu back which includes about a dozen breakfast items and eight lunch items.

While the favorites will likely always be a part of the menu, Brunchaholics says that every 30 days they will have a menu change to keep the element of surprise.

There are a variety of french toast options including the french toast cobbler, which includes cookie crumble and bourbon apples with vanilla butter! A banana french toast brings banana pudding, caramelized bananas and chessman cookies to the thick cut brioche french toast.

Via Brunchaholics on Instagram Via Brunchaholics on Instagram loading...

Chicken and waffles feature buttermilk fried chicken, pearl waffles and delicious apple butter!

You can even build your own omelets and breakfast skillets.

A top item is likely to be the smoked short rib hash which uses a 12-hour braised short rib, a breakfast potato hash, gouda cheese and sunnyside eggs.

And we can’t forget the brunch burrito, which packs in all of your favorite freshly prepared breakfast ingredients into one delicious tortilla wrapped meal.

The lunch menu offers wings and a variety of sauces including blue cheese as a topping.

Two different salmon options are offered; a salmon burger and a jerk salmon cheese steak.

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom