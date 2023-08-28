These are the 5 wealthiest towns in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the wealthiest states in the country; the national median income is $70,000, while New Jersey’s is $82,000. Within the state, incomes vary widely from town to town. So where are the wealthiest cities in the Garden State?

The Asbury Park Press used the U.S. Census’ five-year American Community Survey, which

includes rough estimates of income data at the municipal level, and actual values may be slightly different. The ACS, while not a perfect measure, remains one of the most robust and consistent datasets on income in New Jersey.

According to those numbers, here are the top five wealthiest New Jersey towns:

5️⃣ Ho-Ho-Kus Borough…the Bergen County town has a median household income of $244,493. As of the 2020 United States Census, the borough's population was 4,222.

4️⃣ Saddle River…another Bergen County town with a median household income of $250,000. As of the 2020 United States Census, the borough's population was 6,561.

3️⃣ Mountain Lakes Borough…according to Census Reporter, the median household income of this Morris County town is $250,001 https://censusreporter.org/profiles/16000US3448480-mountain-lakes-nj/

2️⃣ Millburn Township…this Essex County town also has a median household income over $250,000 (the ACS just lists towns with median incomes over $250,000 as having a median income of $250,001). 61.5% of residents have an income of over $200,000.

1️⃣ Essex Fells…also in Essex County and also with a median income of over $250,000 with 65% of its 2,244 residents earning over $200,000.

