Insectropolis in Toms River is One of NJ’s Most Intriguing Museums
There's a place along the Jersey Shore that's dedicated itself to showcasing some of the world's ickiest bugs, while educating visitors on the importance of their existence. It's called Insectropolis.
I love bugs, but I didn't always. But as I got older I came to respect bugs and their role in the environment. That meant I started trapping and saving insects like spiders, instead of unloading a can of Aqua Net on them until they dropped dead to the floor.
That's why I'm so pumped to have learned of a museum in Toms River in Monmouth County that not only shows off bugs, but educated visitors on how vital their existence is to life on earth.
Bugs are life, period.
And, the museum goes by the coolest name, lol: Insectropolis.
Insectropolis in run by and sits behind the main office of Ozane Pest Control off Route 9 in Toms River. Pest control? Ironic, I know.
But while owners Tim and Jeff Koerner may help NJ residents rid themselves of harmful insects, like mosquitos and termites, they're also dedicated to highlighting all the benefits bugs bring to the environment, like pollinating to keep flowers blooming and crops growing, to their beauty. Yes, beauty (i.e. butterflies, lightning bugs, etc.).
Tim Koerner tells NJ.com, "We want to educate [them] on why bugs are important, especially the pollinators."
So, what can you see if you road trip it to Insectropolis? Well, if you're brave, there are interactive and touch experiences with live bugs like a hissing cockroach, a tarantula, a scorpion, and a giant African millipede.
You can also get a glimpse of the world's largest beetle, called the titan beetle, indigenous to the rainforest, according to NJ.com.
Insectropolis is located at 1761 Route 9 (Lakewood Rd.), Toms River. You'll know you're in the right place when you see the giant praying mantis out front with a butterfly balancing on its head, lol.