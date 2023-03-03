Is Anything Ever Going to Move into This Empty Lot in Berkeley Township, NJ?

It's been long enough! What's going on with Beachwood Shopping Center?

If you travel along Rt. 9 in Beachwood, Pine Beach, and Bayville you always see this "big" abandoned lot. Yes, it was finally cleaned up several years ago. We do see work being done now on Rt. 9.

We deserve something great in that spot. Recently we heard about the Amazon Warehouse coming to this location and we haven't heard anything since.

Have you heard any more about the Amazon Warehouse coming to this abandoned lot?

Yes, the traffic is bad along that area of Rt. 9, but I think we would all agree something that moves in there will bring jobs, and hopefully something we could all enjoy. I don't know how much enjoyment we could get from an Amazon Warehouse, the jobs are a great thing.

I would still love to see something great there in this location. It really does look so much better than it ever has. It's just a cleared lot, hopefully, soon we'll see some action in there.

It is still fenced off, you can't go in the empty lot. We had so many ideas of what you wanted in there. Restaurants, stores, a park, and so much more. There still might be a chance for all of those things to go in there, I guess we have to be patient. Something I'm not, lol.

We all want something great in that location and with maybe a traffic light. There is always a lot of traffic in that area and it will only get worse.

