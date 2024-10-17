Authorities say a patient at a rehab facility in Ocean County is in critical condition after being assaulted by two certified nursing assistants.

28-year-old Dhenmark Francisco of Toms River and 31-year-old Jovi Esperanza of Beachwood were each charged with aggravated assault in the alleged incident.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, this past Tuesday, October 15th, officers with the Berkeley Township Police Department were called to the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility on Lakeside Blvd. in Bayville.

An investigation determined that on the day before, a 52-year-old patient was assaulted by two CNAs who the facility employed.

Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility on Lakeside Blvd in Bayville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility on Lakeside Blvd in Bayville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: 29 arrested in 14 days in Atlantic County

The patient, identified only as a man, was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and then transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick for treatment of his injuries; he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say they identified Francisco and Esperanza as responsible for assaulting the patient.

On the day of the investigation, Francisco was taken into custody at the facility without incident and Esperanza surrendered at Berkeley Township Police Headquarters.

Both are being held at the Ocean County Jail pending initial court proceedings.

Prosecutors did not disclose any details as to why the CNAs allegedly assaulted the patient.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.