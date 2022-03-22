Netflix has made a lot of changes lately and most of them have not been well received.

One feature that has been a hit with Netflix users is the top ten list.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a regular Netflix user, it's a go-to when searching for your next binge.

You may have noticed that Netflix's latest baking competition has been trending in the top 10 a lot lately.

You may be thinking to yourself, "how did they come up with another baking show?"

Well, they did, and it's actually really good.

The series is called 'Is It Cake?'

Hosted by SNL cast member Mikey Day, this series is based on the popular memes that you see on social from master bakers who are able to create confections that are actually cake, but you'd never know. #isitcake. I believe SNL may have done some parody game shows on this, but now it's real.

That excellent BBQ spread is actually all cake.

On 'Is It Cake,' bakers go head-to-head as celebrity judges try to figure out what they have placed in front of them is or is not cake.

The grand prize winner takes home $50,000.

One of the contestants is Passaic's own young baker Justin Ellen.

You are able to tell very early on that Ellen was meant to be a baker.

He started his thriving bakery "Everything Just Baked" (ha!) at the tender age of 16.

Who wants a panini and cake now?

Justin was so determined to make it onto Netflix's latest smash baking series, that he skipped his high school prom and graduation to fly to Los Angeles last June while filming was happening.

He told NJ.com that it was "a once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

Did Justin go to an expensive private school, or get pricey lessons? Nope.

He went to Passaic County Tech and self-taught himself by watching tutorials on YouTube.

I can't emphasize enough how underrated vocational schools are.

Some of the most talented and successful people I know whether they are in the culinary world or are an electrician or plumbers went to vo-tech.

Check out Justin in action trying to make a cake tackle box.

No spoilers as to how far Justin went in the competition. You'll have to watch to find out.

I'm just proud one of Jersey's own got to spotlight their talent to a worldwide audience.

There are some extraordinary bakeries in Jersey. Just look.

18 Beloved New Jersey Bakeries that Are Too Sweet Not to Try

Add these restaurants to your bucket list.