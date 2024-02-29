Actor & Comedian Pete Davidson Bringing ‘Prehab Tour’ To AC In 2024
Where are all of Jersey's Pete Davidson fans at? You're going to want to book a little weekend getaway to Atlantic City in summer 2024.
Your boy Pete is headed to the coast for a few stops on his comedy tour.
Pete Davidson 2024 Comedy Tour
Apparently, dropping a comedy special to a certain popular streaming service isn't enough for this guy. After recently dropping his new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, he's ready to head back out on the road to bring his comedy to cities across America.
If you know Davidson solely from 'SNL', you should know that he's a pretty talented dude.
Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live
In 2014, at the age of 20, Davidson became one of the youngest cast members ever to join Saturday Night Live. During his time on the hit sketch comedy show, you've seen him deliver a number of hilarious impressions and characters. He's also gotten a lot of attention (and criticism) for his unique comedic style.
Davidson has also utilized his platform developed from his time on Saturday Night Live to discuss personal struggles openly, including his struggles with mental health and addiction.
He's also made headlines in the past for all the women he's allegedly dated including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and most recently, Madelyn Cline.
"Prehab Tour" 2024
Davidson's bringing his latest comedy tour to Atlantic City with a stop at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk this July. Catch him on Saturday, July 20th, in South Jersey.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at Ticketmaster.com.
