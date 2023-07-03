Is July 3 New Jersey’s least favorite holiday? Days we’d rather celebrate

We know how to have a decent celebration in New Jersey. Hell, look at our shore towns this Fourth of July weekend. Packed.

That said, I may have found a holiday that would stop New Jerseyans dead in their tracks.

Can you think of more of a wet blanket holiday than International Plastic Bag Free Day? That’s right. It’s a real thing and it's on July 3. Somehow it wasn’t started by Gov. Murphy.

Since the plastic bag ban started in May 2022, New Jerseyans have not seen eye to eye on it.

New Jersey 101.5’s Dino Flammia reported in February 2023 that according to a study, one-third of the state wanted to overturn the ban on single-use bags. More than 50% of New Jerseyans weren’t happy with how the ban was going in general.

As the piles of reusable bags stack up in our cars and garages (just me?), I wonder if that number has increased.

So if at least half the state is unhappy with how the ban is going, how could we possibly celebrate this snore of a holiday the day before one of the most fun holidays of the year?

How would you even honor such a day? Gathering around the pile of reusable bags you never wanted and as a family count how many you have?

Yawn.

Here are some national days that New Jerseyans would rather celebrate:

National Drive the Speed Limit Day

Set that cruise control to the speed limit and take your sweet time getting to your destination.

National Abstain from Cursing Day

Good effing luck.

National “It’s Actually Taylor pork Roll” Day

Ugh. These people. Pick a side!

National Observance of the Anniversary of Bridgegate

Sit in your parked car for a few hours to honor Sept. 9, 2013.

Okay, I made these up, but be honest: they still sound better than honoring the lack of plastic bags.

Looking for something actually fun to do this summer? Check out the county fairs you can visit.

