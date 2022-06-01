Here in Jersey, we like food. We like it a lot.

Can you blame us? Virtually every type of cuisine known to man is at our fingertips.

Get our free mobile app

It's one thing to have a variety of food options.

It's another to have a variety of quality food options. Welcome to Jersey.

The Food Network did a series called "The United Plates of America." They identified what they call "the dishes that most define each state."

We obviously know what NJ is going to be recognized for, or do we?

First, let's take a look at our neighbors.

Barbecue chicken wings and vegetables on wooden table gbh007 loading...

For New York, it was the buffalo wing. At first, this seemed a bit surprising, but fun fact, did you know the buffalo wing was born in New York?

According to The Food Network:

It started almost by accident as an experiment, on March 4, 1964. Anchor Bar co-founder Teressa Bellissimo’s son Dominic asked his mother to whip up a snack for his intoxicated friends late one night while he was tending bar. Teressa deep-fried the wings that were normally used as the base for stock, then flavored them with a secret sauce. While similar recipes have become mainstays on menus across the US, Teressa’s tightly guarded master recipe is only available at Anchor Bar.

Homemade Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich bhofack2 loading...

No big surprise when it comes to our friends from the west.

The Philly Cheesesteak was named Pennsylvania's most iconic food.

Pat's? Geno's? John's Roast Pork? As long as there's plenty of whiz, most are happy.

Now, let's get back to The Garden State. When you think of a food that is a "must-try," a food that is "iconic," there's really only one masterpiece that comes to mind.

Taylor Ham Egg Sandwich EzumeImages loading...

Pork roll/Taylor Ham, right?

And no, we are not getting into the pork roll vs. Taylor Ham debate here.

How is this not the must-try or the iconic dish for Jersey? I must say, Food Network, I think you missed the mark on this one.

Their pick isn't horrible and should definitely be in the top 5.

Disco fries. The perfect combination of potatoes, gravy, and mozzarella cheese.

The best disco fries I've ever eaten are from the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton.

According to The Food Network, Tick Tock claims this amazing concoction originated with them.

Disco fries are New Jersey’s answer to Canada’s poutine. The Tick Tock Diner in Clifton lays claim to originating them, as do several other establishments in the Garden State. But it’s the Tick Tock that most Jersey residents think of when they’re craving crisp French fries smothered in melted mozzarella and warm gravy. While the dish has been around longer than the days of disco, the name allegedly came about in the 1970s at diners when John Travolta wannabes stumbled in after a night of dancing and drinking. Known primarily in North Jersey, the dish has been creeping down south in recent years.

Now you know the history of disco fries. I still think pork roll should represent Jersey, but The Food Network and I will just have to agree to disagree.