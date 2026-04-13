I can't tell you how much fun I had at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey.

If you "have the need for speed", this is your place.

Even if you're not getting behind the wheel, New Jersey Motorsports Park is a fun place to be!

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I Drove a High-Performance Go Kart at New Jersey Motorsports Park

Full disclosure: Go-Karting at New Jersey Motorsports Park was the most fun I've had in a long time. It was high-energy, fast-paced racing - and, I'll admit, I was a little sore afterward!

For about 15 minutes (although, it seemed like a lot longer), I had the chance to fly around one of the top outdoor karting complexes in the country. Somehow, I managed to not crash and not spin out. I wasn't the fastest in my racing group - I may have been the slowest - but it didn't matter. I had fun.

Let me start by saying this isn't "boardwalk go-karting" that you can do in the summer. This is faster and better. We flew along the high speed track at speeds of over 50 mph, we took hairpin turns at almost full-throttle, and we jammed that gas peddle down the straight-away. This was serious racing.

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Expert Instruction and Safety First

While I flew around the track, I was secure in knowing that I knew what I was doing, and I was safe.

Dakota and the staff at the Karting facility were very helpful and knowledgeable. (Thank you!)

From the moment I arrived at the track, they explained the process, provided driving instruction, and made sure everyone was properly set to drive.

My group was required to sit through a safety video, and listen as the staff told us what to expect, what to do, and what not to do.

We were also "geared up", complete with helmets, neck braces, racing suits, and gloves.

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Lot of Karting Options in Millville

I participated in a one 15-minute track session - and I should have signed up for more! The pricing for the session is $35 if you register online and $40 if you just walk in. Very reasonable! I would recommend the online reservation to make sure you have a spot.

The staff told me that 3 session packages are the most popular. You can race, take a break, race again, take another break, and race again. (If it's your first time, you'll probably appreciate those breaks.)

New Jersey Motorsport Park also has a Karting league, Karting endurance races, full-year memberships and more.

What a great place for your next group outing! I imagine taking some of my co-workers there, and running them off the track! (Just kidding, of course.)

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