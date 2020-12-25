It’s not too late to check out these drive-thru holiday displays in NJ

If you're like my family, you haven't been able to do everything you wanted to this holiday season. Well, I have some good news for you if your list included a drive-thru holiday display ... it's not too late!

We did the drive-thru experience around this time last year and I have to tell you, it's well worth the wait. The biggest advantage in my opinion is the smaller crowds, which with the pandemic still going strong is more important than ever.

So if this sounds like you, here are five holiday drive-thru experiences that are still open to enjoy across the Garden State.

Six Flags Great Adventure Holiday In The Park — through Jan. 10

Thanks to the pandemic, Six Flags Great Adventure was forced to reimagine it's annual Holiday In The Park celebration, and Bill Doyle tells you everything you need to know about this year's Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience. Originally scheduled to end Jan. 3, this magical winter wonderland will now be open through first two weekends of the new year up until Jan. 10.

Christmas Light Show & Village @ Skylands Stadium — through Jan. 3

A great holiday experience in Sussex County featuring even more this year, the Christmas Light Show & Village @ Skylands Stadium is a must! This awesome drive-thru features activities you and your entire family will enjoy. Be sure to get there before Jan. 3 so you don't miss out on this years festivities. Get all the details as well as ticket info by clicking here.

Diggerland Holiday Light Show — through Jan. 3

Do your kids enjoy the rough and tough action of construction trucks? If so, then the Diggerland Holiday Light Show in West Berlin is a must. One of the most unique holiday drive-thru experiences in the state with a construction twist, this light show is open now through Jan. 3. Check out what Judi had to say about this one of a kind holiday attraction, along with a couple of other cool holiday ideas by clicking here.

PNC Bank Arts Center Magic Of Lights — through Jan. 2

The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel completely transforms into a holiday wonderland. This year, you can even get a holiday photo without ever leaving your car. The festivities continue all the way through Jan. 2, and you can find out more as well as purchase tickets by clicking here.

South Jersey Holiday Light Show — through Dec. 30

A great holiday light experience in South Jersey. This drive-thru features dozens of holiday displays that light up the night, as well as it's own holiday music channel right on your car radio. There's only a few days left this season, so make sure you check it out before Dec. 30. Get all the details as well ticket info by clicking here.

Although these drive-thru experiences are still open across the Garden State, there's not a lot of time left for them. So gather the family, hop in the car and have a great time while you can!