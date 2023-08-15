It’s The Best Time Of The Year To Adopt A Pet In Atlantic County, NJ

If you have been thinking about adopting a pet from the Atlantic County, New Jersey Animal Shelter, now is the time to do it.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has confirmed that the customary adoption fees will be waived from August 24-27, 2023.

This is your opportunity to provide a forever home for a pet who needs one.

Atlantic County has participated in the in this nationwide pet adoption drive for the past 8 years.

The national effort is sponsored by NBC Universal and it has resulted in more than 500 successful adoptions in Atlantic County over the years.

Appointments are available at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. Call (609) 485-2345 to make your appointment.

”This is a perfect opportunity for those looking to add a new pet to their family," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. "We encourage you to adopt a forever friend from the Atlantic County Animal Shelter during this special no fee event,” said Levinson.

The usual adoption fees at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter are $ 85 for kittens and cats and $ 110 for dogs.

However, the adoption fees will be waived during the annual "Clear the Shelters" promotion.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter offers cats and dogs of all ages, sizes and temperaments.

This program includes mandatory sterilization, age appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and free veterinary consultation.

All dogs that are adopted from the shelter also receive free obedience classes.

For your ready reference, below is a flyer, which contains all pertinent information.

Linda Gilmore photo. Linda Gilmore photo. loading...

SOURCE : Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer & Chief of Staff.

carbongallery id="62af183eecd83213cb8aa578"]