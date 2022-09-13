Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ

Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between.

If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?

They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete with bartender service and signature cocktails.

Here are eight of the best mobile bars to rent in New Jersey.

Tipsy's Horse Trailer

Tipsy is a 1978 horse trailer that was converted to a mobile bar.

This trailer was used by the owners' grandfather, Richard Ireland when he had horses and shoed them for a living. This trailer has been sitting in a barn for 10 years and is ready for a new life.

Tipsy Horse Trailer is a mobile bar service that can also provides bartending services. We offer a variety of packages to suit your parties need. This trailer comes equipped with a kegerator, refrigerator and a liquor shelf to store and display all your beverage needs for your party.

Five hours of trailer service include plasticware cups, wine cups, cocktail napkins, straws and ice, decorations, and a customizable drink menu.

New Jersey prohibits mobile bars from supplying the alcohol. It is up to the host to purchase the necessary booze, mixers and garnishes for the event. But Tipsy is happy to provide bartenders and other necessary add-ons to make those awesome drinks for you and your guests!

Pop & Fizz (Clifton)

This cool mobile bar serves beer, wine, assorted cocktails and seltzers, and Prosecco Popsicles!

This 30-year-old horse trailer has been converted into a full-service bar equipped to serve a variety of craft cocktails, wine, beer, mocktails, coffee, and tea.

Just provide the booze and let the mobile bar handle the rest for your next party, wedding, etc.

Jack and Julep

This cool mobile bar arrives at any event stocked with two keg taps for double the draft beer and wine, two beer and wine refrigerators, tons of creative cocktail suggestions, and décor add-ons. Different packages are available to choose from to really dress up a party.

Dubbed “The Jersey Shore’s Premiere Traveling Tap Trailer,” this mobile bar brings an upscale, yet vintage vibe to any wedding, party, or event.

The boho bar is a full-service bar with a stainless steel tap for instant specialty cocktails. Premium garnishes, mixtures, ice, glassware, napkins, custom bar menu, and more, are included in any of the several packages available.

This old horse trailer has been re-invented into a gorgeous, rustic bar on wheels.

Complete with three refrigeration units, a 120-quart cooler, floating shelves, and more, this piece of old-world charm is the perfect add-on to any occasion.

Annie + Nicolas The Fizzy Bee

@the.fizzy.bee on Instagram

There are three bars to choose from:

“Blanche” is a vintage Piaggio Ape rented by the hour. According to the website, she has four taps that will provide guests with unique craft beer, cocktails, and prosecco selections of your choice.

The “Cedar Bar” accommodates two draft selections. You can rent it as a self-serve bar or add on a bartender for an hourly fee.

The “Cabana Bar” is a beach-inspired creation, perfect for any pool party, bridal shower, or just a backyard get-together. This bar accommodates two draft selections and comes with a frozen drink machine.

If you just want the frozen drink machine, have it. This machine can hold two drinks at a time such as Frose, and Pina Coladas. They provide the mix!

The Fizzy Bee also allows you to package your bar with signature lawn games. Challenge friends to a game of Giant Jenga, Connect 4, or Cornhole.

There are three great bars to choose from when setting up your package.

The original mobile bar is a single horse trailer converted into a mobile bar. It has rustic wood accents and a reclaimed wood slab bar top.

The Tap Trike is an adorable tricycle with two taps for 1/6 barrel-sized kegs. This is the perfect bar for smaller spaces and smaller parties.

The Barrel Bar fleet is a 1968 Serro Scotty Sportsman. This mobile fleet has seats to hang out by the bar.

Whether you choose to dress up your next party with a dessert truck, a booze truck, or both, there’s one that’s for certain: lots of fun will be had and the truck(s) will be the talk of the town for quite some time!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

