Jeopardy! has a new champion, and she's a professor at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Melissa Klapper, an American and Women's History professor at Rowan, was in first place headed into Monday night's Final Jeopardy! round with $24,400.

She gave the correct response related to the African country of Morocco's place in the Roman Empire, and bet enough to give her a victory by just $1, dethroning one-night champion Kelly Barry.

Klapper, a native of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, racked up $24,801 in winnings.

She'll defend her title Wednesday night and go for her second win against Charlotte Diffendale, a letter carrier from Albany, NY, and Columbus, Ohio's Brandon Anderson, a Communications Director.

We'll be rooting for Professor Klapper and hope she has a long winning streak! You can revisit her Tuesday night episode below!

