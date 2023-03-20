Jeopardy!’s Newest Champion is a Professor at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ
Jeopardy! has a new champion, and she's a professor at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.
Melissa Klapper, an American and Women's History professor at Rowan, was in first place headed into Monday night's Final Jeopardy! round with $24,400.
She gave the correct response related to the African country of Morocco's place in the Roman Empire, and bet enough to give her a victory by just $1, dethroning one-night champion Kelly Barry.
Klapper, a native of Merion Station, Pennsylvania, racked up $24,801 in winnings.
She'll defend her title Wednesday night and go for her second win against Charlotte Diffendale, a letter carrier from Albany, NY, and Columbus, Ohio's Brandon Anderson, a Communications Director.
We'll be rooting for Professor Klapper and hope she has a long winning streak! You can revisit her Tuesday night episode below!