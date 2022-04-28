Jersey Fresh: Get Your Free Produce This May In Hammonton, NJ

There are a lot of special things about New Jersey. We've got beautiful beaches, people with huge hearts, and pretty delicious food. Go anywhere in the country and you probably won't find as great of food within such a small radius like you can here in the Garden State.

One factor that makes NJ's food so great is all the Jersey fresh produce residents have to use in various dishes right from local farmers. While the previous statement is true, so is the following: food insecurity happens to be a serious issue in New Jersey.

The Community Food Bank of South Jersey say that close to 12% of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where they will be getting their next meal. If that doesn't break your heart when you hear it, maybe you don't have a heart to break. No judgement, just think about how sad that truth is. It gets worse, though.

Get our free mobile app

Almost a million people throughout the entire Garden State are currently struggling with hunger. 20% of those residents are children. Luckily, there are a lot of people throughout the state who are working hard to combat this issue. In fact, an event is happening right here in Atlantic County on the first Friday in May, May 6th, that will help a lot of local folks out with exactly that.

While it's important to make sure that people have something to eat, it's also just as important to ensure people have the vitamins and nutrients necessary to provide healthy fuel for their bodies. The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office shared an important event to their Facebook page taking place in Hammonton at the beginning of May. Multiple organizations have joined forces, including the Community Food Bank of South Jersey, and are hosting a free produce giveaway at the Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Society.

If you or anyone you know is interested in attending, you can find out all of the information in the post shared to Facebook below:

Sources: CFBNJ.org, Facebook

13 Amazing Benefits Brought To You By The New Jersey Cucumber Everybody LOVES Jersey tomatoes, right? There's nothing quite like NJ produce! Did you know that cucumbers can be used for SO MUCH MORE than just an additive to your salad? They should be ranked right up there with tomatoes!

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.