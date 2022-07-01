You Won’t Believe What New Jersey’s Top Summer Food Is

Does New Jersey ever get the credit we deserve? If the list of best summer foods is any indication, the answer is a huge "no".

Photo by Johnathan Macedo on Unsplash Photo by Johnathan Macedo on Unsplash loading...

The question was seemingly very simple. Which food is the best summer food in each state? There are so many great choices right here in New Jersey, you just know our state will shine brightly with this one, right? Wrong.

Let's start with the positives. We're going to tell you what we think would be several great choices as New Jersey's top summer food. Then we'll let you know what the experts said.

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash loading...

We think you'll like our choices, but we're not too sure how you'll feel about theirs. Our guess is you won't like it too much.

We think these three foods would have been great selections as the best New Jersey summer food.

Fresh. Delicious New Jersey Produce. When summer comes, New Jersey produce is on display. The fresh Jersey tomatoes, the amazing corn, and the beautiful blueberries are just the tip of the Garden State's produce iceberg.

Photo by Elaine Casap on Unsplash Photo by Elaine Casap on Unsplash loading...

Locally Caught Seafood. Picture this. It's a beautiful summer day at the Jersey Shore and you're sitting at an outdoor table overlooking the water. The sun is shining on you when the steaming, fresh-caught lobster arrives at your table. That's what we're talking about.

Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

Boardwalk Food. Whether it's sweet delicious funnel cake. a sausage and pepper sandwich or an oversized slice, life doesn't get much better than a bite of Jersey Shore boardwalk food.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Don't you think those are great choices? We did, but the experts at Eat This, Not That went in a slightly different direction.

The experts there chose salt water taffy as the top New Jersey summer food. We get it. Salt water taffy was invented here. It is very New Jersey. but is it even food?

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unspla Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unspla loading...

I think a lot of New Jersey residents think we have way too much great summer food to have cany be our crowning culinary achievement during our favorite season.

Some Of New Jersey's Best Seafood Is At The Jersey Shore

Food Lies Our Jersey Moms Fed Us Our moms wanted us to hurry up and clean our plates so they got creative.