Fox News primetime star Jesse Watters sells NJ home for $1.65M

BEACH HAVEN — Fox News Channel primetime host Jesse Watters sold his Jersey Shore beach house for $1.65 million this year.

The sale of the 2,000-square-foot LBI home came a few months before he was named host of "Jesse Watters Primetime," taking the time slot once occupied by the highly rated but ousted Tucker Carlson.

Watters and his wife Emma had purchased the home in April 2021 for $1.1 million.

The four-bedroom house on 5th Street was first listed in October for $1.99 million.

The house is just a couple of quick, walkable blocks from the famed Chicken or the Egg diner and the 5th Street Pavillion Beach, where the Philadelphia native proposed to his now-second wife back in 2019.

The home, built in 1984, was renovated last year year with custom cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops. The property has 2.5 baths.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private deck.

The garage can fit two vehicles, but it looks like the family has been using it as a game room. The backyard also has lots of entertaining space, as well as an outside shower — a Jersey Shore beach home must-have.

Property taxes for the home are $10,500 a year.

According to Redfin, the median sale price of homes in Beach Haven this fall was $2.2 million, up 122% year over year.

