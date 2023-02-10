🍽 Jon Bon Jovi's JBJ Soul Kitchen opens a fourth location on Valentine's Day

🍽 The pop-up spot at New Jersey City University is to help address food insecurity

🍽 A minimum donation of $12 is required for a three-course meal

JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day.

The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.

“Partnering with NJCU will further our mission to help students struggling with food insecurity,” according to a post on JBJ Soul Kitchen Red Bank's Facebook page.

The post goes on to say that patrons can enjoy a three-course meal at the new location by making a minimum donation of $12.

Jon Bon Jovi Late Show Colbert Soul Kitchen Bon Jovi tour Bon Jovi talks Soul Kitchens with Colbert, drops 'S-hole' joke (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Students and faculty may also volunteer their time by participating in activities around the restaurant or on campus, according to the Facebook post.

This newest location joins three others in Toms River, Red Bank, and Rutgers-Newark.

In October 2011, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation opened the first JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank to address the issues of food insecurity. The community kitchen serves nutritious, farm-to-table meals designed by Soul Kitchen chefs.

There is no set price for a meal. All they ask is for a small donation.

JBJ Soul Kitchen serves American Regional cuisine, beginning with the option of a soup or salad. Each guest also has the choice of an entrée such as a fish, meat, or vegetarian selection. The meal is then finished with a freshly made dessert.

All dishes use locally sourced ingredients from the JBJ Soul Kitchen farm.

A sample menu from the Rutgers-Newark location includes:

Appetizer: A choice of toasted pecan and spinach salad or kidney beans and spinach soup

Entrée: A choice of braised short ribs, BBQ soul chicken, or lentil and sweet potato chili

Dessert: A choice of blueberry cheesecake or a fresh fruit bowl

For more information about JBJ Soul Kitchen and how to volunteer, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.