A 19-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after police in Atlantic City allegedly found him to be in possession of a ghost gun.

Jose Vega has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a serial number (ghost gun), transporting firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Sunday afternoon, the Atlantic City Police Department says one of their sergeants learned there was a man on the beach block of New York Avenue with a gun.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. responded to the area and located the man leaning into a vehicle through an open door with several other individuals both inside and outside the car. Officer Kelly, and responding officers, began to speak with Jose Vega and the other occupants. During the investigation, Officer Kelly recovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle where he first observed Vega. Vega was arrested and took ownership of the handgun.

The other individuals were released with no charges.

Beach block of New York Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The weapon was found to be a ghost gun that was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and a high capacity magazine.

Vega was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in this investigation.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

