The Oakcrest Falcons have a new head boys basketball coach, former Pleasantville Greyhounds star Kamron Warner, replacing Frank Brown.

Brown has been with the Falcons since replacing Dave Lewis before the 2008-2009 season.

The team announced in a social media post on Friday.

Warner, a 2004 Pleasantville graduate who played collegiality at Rider, scored 1,850 points and averaged 26 points per game as a senior. He also had a big junior year, averaging 21 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Greyhounds.

Coaching is something that is a big part of the Warner family, his dad Butch Warner was his coach at Pleasantville.

The Falcons haven't had a winning season since 2017-18 and finished the 2021-2022 season 6-17, but return their leading scorer McCray Huggins and point guard Jack O'Brien.