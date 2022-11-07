Keith Urban Plots New Las Vegas Residency, Opening March 2023

Keith Urban is headed to Vegas — again! The country superstar announced an all-new Las Vegas residency for 2023 on Monday (Nov. 7), which is set to open on March 3 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Urban has helmed a Vegas residency before: His Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency set up camp at the city's Caesars Palace starting in 2019, with various runs of dates that lasted into 2022. But the new residency, titled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency, is a completely re-imagined show, with a new setlist and a stage custom-designed for Zappos Theater.

The singer announced the news on social media, with a video inspired by a fixture on his current tour. "On this big wheel we have on the video wall, normally there's a bunch of songs up there, and on this tour, whatever song comes up, we play that song next," Urban explains in his announcement. "Tonight, right now, we've got something different: On the wheel, there's a bunch of places. One of these places, we are gonna play next year."

The options, according to the wheel, range from states — like Texas — to song titles from Urban's discography, like "Somewhere in My Car." When he spun the wheel, it landed, of course, on Las Vegas — leading Urban to make the big announcement that he'll be back in the city for a brand-new residency in 2023.

Urban's newly-announced Vegas shows include a string of dates in March, and another in June, with the final show taking place July 1. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Nov. 12 at 10AM PT, but members of Urban's The 'Ville fan club will have the chance to snag their seats early thanks to a pre-sale on Nov. 11. Also, there will be another pre-sale for Citi cardholders on Nov. 8. All shows begin at 8 PM local time.

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates:

March: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

June: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July: 1