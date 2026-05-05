If you've been waiting for a can't-miss summer concert in Atlantic City, this is DEFINITELY it.

Keith Urban is pulling up for two nights, and these shows are shaping up to be some of the biggest country events at the shore this year.

When & Where: Keith Urban Takes Over Atlantic City

Mark it down: Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: One Wildwood Rule Is Making All Other Shore Towns Wish They Had It

The shows are happening at the Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, which is one of the city’s go-to spots for major tours. Expect a packed house both nights.

When To Buy Keith Urban Tickets For Atlantic City

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and realistically, they won’t sit long.

Keith Urban tours consistently draw big crowds, and Atlantic City is a prime weekend destination. If you’re even thinking about going, set a reminder.

Keith Urban Carmen Mandato, Getty Images loading...

A Huge Moment For Keith Urban Fans

Keith Urban won't just be playing hits, okay? He’s also bringing new energy from his latest album High. Add in classics and his signature guitar work, and you’re getting an EPIC experience.

Keith Urban in AC: What to Know About Etess Arena Before You Go

The arena is known for great sound and surprisingly good views throughout, so there’s no real “bad seat.”

It’s also inside the Hard Rock, meaning food, drinks, and casino access are all steps away. Plan to arrive early because security lines and parking can slow you down on busy nights.

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Between the hits, the new music, and the venue, this'll be one of those shows that'll have people saying "you just had to be there." If you're in or around Atlantic City that weekend, it's definitely worth locking this one in.