Kenny Chesney has sold his lavish hilltop estate just outside of Nashville, and pictures show a stunningly opulent residence that's worth every penny of its high-dollar price tag.

Chesney listed his spectacular 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot stone villa for sale in August of 2021. He initially asked $13,999,999 for the property, which is situated on a hilltop on 56 lushly wooded acres of land in the affluent rural Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., where many other country stars also reside.

According to online property records, Chesney sold the house on Dec. 22, 2021, receiving $11.5 million for the exceptional home and surrounding land. That's a steep discount for the buyer, but it's still considerably more than the $9.25 million Chesney paid when he bought the estate in 2009. The sale price breaks down to $913 per square foot and a monthly payment of $47,653.

Called Bella Luce (Beautiful Light), the incredible residence is a vast Mediterranean villa outfitted with top-of-the-line amenities, including floors made from 150-year-old reclaimed walnut, Venetian plaster walls, hand-carved beams of cedar and Douglas fir, limestone fireplaces, a home theater, a gym, an elevator and a separate generator. The property also includes a lookout tower that offers spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside.

The exterior of the mansion features a circular stone driveway and courtyards, extensive outdoor entertaining and dining areas, an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa and meticulous landscaping. An attached garage offers parking for 6 cars, while a separate detached garage holds 4 more vehicles.

Laura Putty Stroud with French King Fine Properties held the listing on Chesney's home.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kenny Chesney's staggering hilltop Tennessee estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the incredible homes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Alan Jackson.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $14 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has listed his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for just under $14 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions.

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Stunning Nashville Estate: